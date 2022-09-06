Again Peter Obi’s CNN Live Interview Fails To Hold

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The scheduled interview of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, with the American news channel, CNN, has failed to hold for the second time.

Obi’s interview with CNN’s Zane Asher was initially scheduled for the 3rd of September, 2022, before it was moved to the 6th of September.

However, when our correspondent checked the American media corporation’s channel at the scheduled time, a feature documentary on the British next prime minister, Liz Truss, was being aired.

More than an hour later, the LP candidate’s interview did not still hit the airwaves.

Meanwhile, a statement credited to Obi’s media aide, Valentine Obienyem, announced the postponement of the much-anticipated interview.

“On Purported CNN Interview. The Nigerian public should please note that the much-talked-about CNN Interview with Mr. Peter Obi is not holding today. If & when such a forum will hold, Nigerians and all men & women of goodwill will be informed,” the statement read.

Obi is currently on a consultative tour in the USA, where he has been meeting with different support groups to further his presidential ambition in 2023.