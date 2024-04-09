Eid-El-Fitr: Obi Urges Muslims To Seek Allah’s Intervention In Nigeria’s Security Challenges

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Mr. Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has called on Muslim faithful to utilize the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr to seek divine intervention in Nigeria’s security issues.

Obi said this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Dr. Yunusa Tanko.

Speaking from Onitsha, Obi emphasized the importance of maintaining the spirit of love and peaceful co-existence despite the prevalent challenges in the nation.

He urged Christians and Muslims to allow the solemnity of the holy months to guide their interactions and contemplations about Nigeria’s future.

“The people should use the 2024 Eid-el-fitr festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

“The two major faiths Christianity and Islam coming out of their fasting period should allow the solemnness of the holy months to influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another and thinking about the future of the country.

“An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before, as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

“Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is losing value daily, unemployment and inflation rising,” he said.

Obi further encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope, reminding them of the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

He reassured citizens that a renewed Nigeria, characterized by prosperity and stability, remains within reach.