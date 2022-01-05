AGF Malami Blasts SouthWest Governors, Queries Lagos Govt’s Refusal To Obey Court Orders On Magodo

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has described the Southwest Governors Forum’s position on the Magodo Phase 2 Estate incident in Lagos state, as an ‘unjustifiable insinuation’.

Malami challenged the forum to explain why the Lagos State Government was yet to enforce a court order on Magodo “despite several attempts from 2012- 2015 and so-called settlement initiative started in 2016.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the forum had in a statement, condemned in strongest terms the police treatment of Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose order was ignored, adding that it was an unacceptable intrusion by the federal government and its agencies.

The governor had paid an unscheduled visit to the estate, following fresh protests by residents over the large presence of armed policemen in the estate.

Sanwo-Olu had asked the police to vacate the estate but they defied the governor’s request.

But in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations,FMOJ, he advised the governors to note that the functions of the judiciary and the executive are distinct.

He stated that part of the role of the executive is to maintain law and order in due compliance with rule of law arising from giving effect to the judgment of the apex court of the land.

“It is important to state that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation belongs to the Executive arm of the Government. The Supreme Court belongs to the Judiciary.

“Let it be known that the issue is regarding a Supreme Court Judgement that was delivered in 2012 long before the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in office at a time when Malami was not a Minister.

“The judgment was a reaffirmation of the judgments of Court of Appeal and High Court delivered on 31st December, 1993.

“The Press Release came to us as a surprise. We see it as a vituperation of ulterior motives of some political class who derived pleasure in dragging the name of Malami in the mud to achieve some sinister objectives, “ the statement partly read.