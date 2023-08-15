My Investment In Kebbi State Education Is For Transformation – Former AGF Malami

The immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has stated why he invested heavily in the educational sector of his state, Kebbi State.

Malami, while delivering his speech at the 3rd Speech and Prize Giving Day Ceremony of his school, Rayhaan Model Academy in Birnin Kebbi, said he invested in establishing the school to transform and boost the educational sector of the state and Nigeria at large.

“When we conceived the idea of establishing the school in 2013, our goal was to give our modest contribution to the growth and development of our dear state and the nation through the promotion of education.

“The dream was to open a reliable avenue through which our communities, especially children, can have access to good, solid, functional and affordable education and ultimately, build their future and actualize their dreams and potentials.”

The former AGF noted that his aim of doing this is to revitalise the performance of students in the state, especially in relation to the National Examinations.

“We embarked on this important project conscious of the fact that our State was considered as one of the educationally disadvantaged states in the country.

“We were also aware of the low pass grades recorded by our children over the years in the National Examination Council (NECO), Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), National Business and Technical Education Examination (NABTEB) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“We, therefore, took up the challenge to selflessly and consciously invest in education to reverse the negative trend and improve the education fortunes of our dear State.

“This is our own way of giving back to the society which nurtured us into the men and women that we are today,” he stated.

Other guests at the event who spoke are the Board Chairman of the Academy Malam Isiyaku Abdullahi and the Acting Principal Mr. Aminu Alfred Machael.

They commended the proprietor for creating an enabling environment that allows both staff and students to discharge their responsibilities conveniently and effectively.

Other invited guests include Khadimiyya BOT Chairman Alh Abubakar Usman Gotomo, Pioneer MD HYPADEC Alh Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, Rector Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin-Kebbi Dr Usman Sani Tunga, Kebbi State Accountant-General Alh Bello Nahaliku, former ED SRRBDA Alh Faruku Madugu Gwandu and Hon Faruku Abubakar Maisudan of Suru LG Constituency,

Others are: Hon Maikasuwa Dangoje of Sakaba LG Constituency, Hon Commissioner Designate Yakubu Ahmad Maibindiga, Hon Commissioner Ibrahim Muhammad Sakaba, Hon Commissioner Awwal Manu Dogondaji, Special Adviser Due Process Surajo Garba Bagudo, Special Adviser Special Duties Hon Shafiu Abubakar Zauro, and Alh Mansur Babangida.

Making up the list also are the MD New Horizons Nig Ltd Dr Engr. Abubakar Muhammad Dakingari, Fmr Chairman CSC Alh Muhammad Mahe, Khadimiyya Publicity Secretary Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali, MD Azbir Arena Barr Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, Alh Muhammad Mahe, Assistant Admin Sec Surajo Kasimu Argungu, Yusuf Musa Bingi CEO Malami Drum-beats Abdulrahman Ibrahim Sahihi among others