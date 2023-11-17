Customs Call For Transparent Communication Channels To Foster Nigeria’s Economy

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has called for a transparent communication channel between the Service and relevant stakeholders to foster a viable business environment, specifically for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The Comptroller General, CGC, NCS, Bashir Adeniyi disclosed this while speaking as a Lecturer at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The details of his address were contained in a statement issued by the Service on Friday.

Adeniyi’s remarks were tailored towards the theme of the event, titled: ‘Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Development: Reforming and Positioning the Customs Service for the African Continental Free Trade and Other Emerging Challenges’.

Speaking on the need to position Africans at the heart of Customs Operations, Adeniyi expressed concerns over the inadequacy of transparent communication channels from stakeholders, which is contributing to misunderstandings and inefficiencies in the nation’s trade operations.

According to him, the lack of evident communication channels is posing challenges for both Customs and the business community in facilitating trade vis-a-vis generating sustainable revenue for the country.

Advertisement

He said, “A transformative recommendation is to establish regular consultation platforms that prioritise transparent communication channels for constructive feedback from stakeholders.”

“This proactive engagement strategy aims to dismantle historical barriers, ensuring that the customs operations are not only efficient but also reflective of the needs and perspectives of the diverse African business community.”

The CGC also stated the relevance of giving equal value to generating revenue and the evolving landscape of paperless processes, fortifying capabilities for Rules of Origin (ROO) Implementation of Advance Ruling, Authorised Economic Operators (AEO), and engaging with the business community.

Adeniyi said the NCS is embracing the evolution because it is in line with the objectives of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He added, “Recognizing the multifaceted role of the NCS, it becomes imperative to manage expectations regarding revenue generation. Striking a balance between facilitating trade and meeting revenue targets requires a nuanced approach.

Advertisement

“This involves making informed trade-offs that translate into fostering sustainable economic development, particularly for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

“The NCS must navigate these intricacies adeptly to not only meet fiscal objectives but also contribute significantly to the growth and resilience of Nigeria’s economic landscape.”

Adeniyi further said the objectives of AfCFTA presented a beacon of hope for Africa’s economic transformation, ranging from the promotion of intra-African trade to sustainable economic growth.

The AfCFTA is a free trade area that covers almost the entirety of the African continent. It was brokered by the African Union (AU) and signed on March 21, 2018, in Kigali, Rwanda.

The agreement aims to create a single market for goods and services in Africa, facilitate the free movement of people, and spur economic growth and development across the continent.