Ahead of 2023 Elections, IPOB Suspends Sit-At-Home Order In South East

On Thursday, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) suspended the weekly sit-at-home order ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesperson disclosed the information in a statement where he noted that the group had no interest in the presidential poll.

“IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has never forcefully obstructed the election process in Nigeria. Rather, we once called Biafrans to boycott elections, which was later called off.

“We have maintained that we don’t have any interest in the Nigeria shambolic political selection process called Nigeria elections scheduled for February 2023. Our interest and focus is the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the date for Biafra referendum for Biafrans to determine their political future in or outside Nigeria.

“We knew that this mushroom group called PANPIEC is among those sponsoring this fake group claiming that they are IPOB issuing and enforcing reckless sit at homes in the East.

“If they are not their sponsors, why do they keep linking the paid agents of confusion with us even as IPOB has publicly denounced any link with Simon Ekpa and his collaborators?

“It’s on record and in the public domain that IPOB has not called for any sit-at-home during the February elections,’ the statement read.