Senate Names Dankwambo Chairman Public Accounts Committee

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The Senate has appointed Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo as the new chairman of its Committee on Public Accounts.

Dankwambo, who represents Gombe North Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is replacing Senator Aliyu Wadada.

Wadada, who represents Nasarawa West, had chaired the committee since the inauguration of the 10th Senate in 2023. His replacement followed his defection from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

By convention, the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee is reserved for a member of a minority party.

Dankwambo is a former two-term governor of Gombe State and is regarded as experienced in governance and public finance matters.

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“His extensive experience in public finance, taxation, forensic accounting, and governance is expected to significantly improve the committee’s effectiveness in executing its mandate,” his spokesman, Farouk Yarma, said in a statement on Thursday.

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts is responsible for examining reports of the Auditor-General and scrutinising how public funds are managed by ministries, departments and agencies.

It also ensures accountability in government spending.

Dankwambo had served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics.