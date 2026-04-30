Adamawa College Matriculates 233 Nursing Students

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Adamawa State College of Nursing Sciences, Yola has matriculated no fewer than 233 students into nursing Programme for 2025/2026 academic season.

The Provost of the College, Salome Tarfa, disclosed this at the 2nd matriculation ceremony on Thursday in Yola.

She congratulated the students and charged them to embrace the opportunity with seriousness and determination. She urged them to commit themselves to discipline, integrity, compassion and lifelong learning-qualities that defined the nursing profession.

She added that “the College of Nursing has a clear mandate; to train competent, compassionate and highly skilled nurses who can meet the healthcare needs of our nation and beyond.

“Our role extends beyond academic instruction; we aim to shape character, instill professional ethics and prepare students to serve humanity with dedication and empathy. Our National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) nursing programmes are structured to provide balanced blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience.”

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According to her, some students of the college are currently practicing in the UK, the United States of America and other countries of the world. She appreciated the state government’s efforts toward the development of the college and called for more to meet global standards.

The provost said that the establishment of college was driven by the vision to expand access to quality nursing education and to address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals.

In his address, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the college, Mr Benson Kongyiburi, described the college as “the best in the North-East.”

He urged students to abide by the rules and regulations of the college, take their studies serious

to succeed in the future. Kongyiburi advised parents to continue doing their best to ensure the students study hard and not to relent.

The college Legal Officer, Mr Murtala Hamidu, administered the oath to the new students.