Ahmed Musa Lifts Nigeria’s Dream Team Gold Medalist Turned Commercial Driver With Cash Donation

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Wednesday, donated N2m to former Nigerian international Kingsley Obiekwu.

THE WHISTLER reported that Obiekwu, a member of Nigera’s Dream Team that won gold medal at Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games, had been facing economic woes, forcing him to become a commercial transporter plying between Enugu and Awka.

It was gathered that Musa’s gesture followed media reports on the dwindling fortunes of the Delta-born versatile defender.

Obiekwu attributed his difficulties to debts owed him by several clubs, including Senator Ifeanyi Uba, owner of FC Ifeanyi Uba.

He also revealed that promises made to players of the Dream Team by Delta and Niger states are yet to be fulfilled.