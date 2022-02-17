Ahmed Musa Lifts Nigeria’s Dream Team Gold Medalist Turned Commercial Driver With Cash Donation

Football
By Chinedu Aroh

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Wednesday, donated N2m to former Nigerian international Kingsley Obiekwu.

THE WHISTLER reported that Obiekwu, a member of Nigera’s Dream Team that won gold medal at Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games, had been facing economic woes, forcing him to become a commercial transporter plying between Enugu and Awka.

RELATED
Nigeria

Reactions As Nigeria’s Atlanta ‘96 Olympic Gold Medalist Turns Commercial Driver

It was gathered that Musa’s gesture followed media reports on the dwindling fortunes of the Delta-born versatile defender.

Obiekwu attributed his difficulties to debts owed him by several clubs, including Senator Ifeanyi Uba, owner of FC Ifeanyi Uba.

He also revealed that promises made to players of the Dream Team by Delta and Niger states are yet to be fulfilled.

You might also like

JUST-IN: NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen As Super Eagles Coach

Eguavoen Steps Down As Interim Coach After Super Eagles’ Defeat To Tunisia

Buhari’s Call Fails To Lift Eagles As Nigeria Crashes Out Of AFCON

AFCON: Eguavoen Bars NFF President, Others From Super Eagles’ Dressing Room

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.