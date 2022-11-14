Air Peace To Suspend Flights Operations To Dubai Indefinitely, Blames Visa Ban On Nigerians

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Air Peace has said that it will suspend flights operations to the United Arab Emirates.

The airline said on Monday that the decision was forced by UAE’s Visa ban on Nigerians.

“We hereby inform the public, especially our Dubai passengers, that effect from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, we shall be suspending Dubai operations till further notice,” the airline announced.

The development is coming less than a month after Dubai authorities notified of rejection notices of Visa applications by Nigerians.

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit applications when the issue is resolved between both governments,” Dubai authorities said in a notice in October.

Air Peace described the persistent non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the UAE and the accompanying inconveniences as a setback.

The Nigerian airline said it has been operating into the UAE with the recent travel restrictions, adding that “given the heightening hurdles Nigerians travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination.”