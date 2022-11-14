Obi’s American Supporter Calls Tinubu ‘Drug Lord’ With No Character

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An American mental health counselor, Jeffrey Guterman, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his threat to sue persons and media organizations spreading fake news against him and assassinating his character.

Tinubu, through the spokesperson of his presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, issued the threat over fresh reports on a drug trafficking and money laundering case against him in the United States.

Reacting to a fake press statement which claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was investigating Tinubu over the U.S., Onanuga had said those “spreading fake news and assassinating the character of Asíwájú Tinubu will meet us in court sooner than later.”

He accused the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, of sponsoring the reports.

But Guterman, who is an avid supporter of Obi, was quick to hit back at Tinubu and his supporters over the threat.

Referring to as a “drug lord”, Guterman said Tinubu would be complicating his problem if he decides to sue media organizations or individuals over the case.

“Tinubu threatens to sue some media for character assassination. But Tinubu has no character. Also, if he sues, then the defendants should have every right to discovery, the process of collecting information for trial. This would be good news for Nigeria,” said the retired mental health counselor who has constantly argued that Obi is the best candidate to lead Nigeria.

“If Tinubu’s supporters had any respect for Nigeria and themselves, then they would never accept a drug lord to represent their great nation,” he added.

The reports of Tinubu’s alleged drug dealing and money laundering resurfaced after a certified true copy of the case dated 10 January 1992, circulated on social media last week.

According to the documents obtained from the Northern District of Illinois Court, Tinubu forfeited funds in 10 bank accounts because the U.S. Government had reasons to believe the accounts were proceeds of illicit drug trade.