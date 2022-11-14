Manchester United To Probe Ronaldo’s ‘Betrayal’ Claim

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United said the club will state its position on Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim after investigation.

Ronaldo had appeared on an interview with Piers Morgan (Uncensored) where he claimed the club was trying to force him out.

The Portuguese accused Erik ten Hag of trying to force him out of the club adding he has no respect for the coach.

The first comments went viral online at around 10pm on Sunday night.

He said he feels “betrayed” and “they are trying to force him out.”

"I feel betrayed."



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me…. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you,” he said on Ten Hag.

“The progress was zero… Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.”

In response, United said it “notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”