Ajibade Shines As Super Falcons Qualify for 2024 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations

Rasheedat Ajibade scored a late goal to help the Super Falcons to a 2-1 win over Cape Verde in the final round of the Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday night.

The victory sealed Nigeria’s place at the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The first leg ended 5-0 in favour of the Super Falcons at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Thursday.

Ivania Tavares Moreira gave Cape Verde a shock lead in the ninth minute to stun the visitors.

The Super Falcons dominated possession but failed to find the breakthrough in the first half.

Coach Justin Maduku brought on Esther Onyenezide and Esther Okoronkwo for Peace Efih and Uchenna Kanu to add firepower to the attack.

Few minutes after coming on, Okoronkwo restored parity for the Super Falcons with a tidy finish.

Rasheedat Ajibade and Rinsola Babajide went closer to giving Nigeria the lead but their efforts failed to hit the target.

Ajibade made amends for the first miss with the winner in the 93rd minute to secure the win for Nigeria and a 7-1 aggregate win over Cape Verde.

The Super Falcons have qualified for every edition of the Women Nations Cup competition since 1991.

Nigeria joins the likes of Mail, Senegal, Algeria, DR Congo, Tanzania, South Africa, Tunisia, Ghana, Zambia and the host Morocco to qualify for the Women’s Nations Cup.