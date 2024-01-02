Alcohol Ban In Suleja Not Priority For Gov Bago — Uwak

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former member of the House of Representative, Robinson Uwak, has said that purported plans to ban alcohol is not a priority for the government of Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago.

There had been media reports that the Niger State Liquor and Licensing Board proposed implementing a ban on alcohol in the Suleja Local Government Area of the state and some areas by January 1, 2024.

But the state government quickly denied making the announcement, saying such a board was non-existent.

Uwak defended Bago in a statement, saying the governor remained liberal and doesn’t discriminate.

The lawmaker urged residents to understand that the governor is a widely traveled man who embraces diverse perspectives,cultures and ethnicity.

Uwak stated, “I know His Excellency Bago to be a very devout Muslim who studies the Koran daily and prays feverntly but I must add that I have accompanied him to honour invitations in several churches. He is known by many to have knowledge of Bible verses and many Christian hymns and songs.

“I am aware he speaks a little bit many languages like Ishan, Ibibio, Yoruba, tiv, idoma and many more.

“For a man who has turned the entirety of Niger State into a construction site with multiple people-oriented projects, alcohol ban is definitely not a priority for his government.

“Currently Bago stands tall in terms of performance and attracting several foreign investments into Niger State.”