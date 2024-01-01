Presidency Claims 163,878 Christmas Travellers Have Enjoyed Tinubu’s 50% Transport Fare Cut

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential yuletide transportation subsidy programme reportedly reached over 163,000 Nigerians in its first 10 days.

The committee implementing the programme announced this on Monday, saying the figure includes both free train rides and passengers who enjoyed 50% discounts on bus fares.

Advertisement

Dr. Dele Alake, the Committee Chairman and Minister of Solid Minerals Resources, declared the scheme a “huge success” in a progress report delivered in Lagos.

Alake hailed the programme’s reported success as a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s love for Nigerians and his understanding of their cultural importance of travelling home during the festive season.

The minister noted that the subsidies, ranging from N21,500 on Lagos-Abuja trips to N15,000 on Lagos-Onisha, aimed to ease the financial burden faced by citizens amid economic hardships.

According to Alake, the progress report showed that 71,000 passengers travelled for free on Nigerian Railway Corporation trains, while 77,122 passengers received a 50% discount on bus fares under the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) since the programme began on December 21.

Advertisement

“Also, 652 bus trips originating travels from Oshodi Interchange in Lagos carried 15,766. This means no fewer than 163, 878 passengers benefitted from the Presidential Yuletide Transportation Subsidy in the first 10 days of the programme.

“Secondly, while train bound passengers enjoyed total free service, road travelers paid only 50 per cent of the fares.

“The subsidies depended on the fares ranging from a saving of N21,500 on a Lagos-Abuja road trip fare of N43,000 and N15,000 on a Lagos –Onisha bus fare of N30,000,” he said.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the programme failed to take off in many parts of the country on December 21, leaving citizens hoping to save on transportation costs stranded.

But Alake, on Monday, said to address issues identified early on, the committee engaged additional bus operators, added routes, and spread awareness about the programme through the media.

Advertisement

He advised return travellers to book early to secure seats and urged bus companies to uphold their commitment to the 50 percent discount.