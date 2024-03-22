Eight Nasarawa University Students Feared Dead Over Stampede During Palliative Distribution

468 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than eight students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, have been reported dead following a stampede that occurred during the distribution of palliatives by the state government.

The distribution, scheduled to commence at 8 am on Friday at the convocation square, took a tragic turn, given the overwhelming turnout of students at the venue of the distribution.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the state governor, Mohammed Bago had promised to distribute rice to all students in the state to ameliorate the current economic situation in the country.

The distribution kicked off in other learning institutions, including the state’s College of Education and Polytechnic, with the final distribution scheduled for Thursday at the University, but was later rescheduled for Friday.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Friday, a student of the institution who pleaded anonymity, said, “What happened was that the governor said he was going to distribute rice to students. He distributed the college of education, Fulafia, and the polytechnic, so it was now our turn — The university that he was supposed to share for, scheduled for eight today.

“It was initially scheduled for Thursday, but they rescheduled for 8 am today. So, the student slept outside the convocation square from last night till this morning. They also had a card they were giving to students which did not go around, causing the students to protest.

“The school security tried to maintain order, but they got tired after the student kept trying to fight their way into where the palliatives were. So, in the cause of struggling about five students lost their lives and are still counting.

“Two died at the school clinic, while three died at FMC. Some fainted, others sustained injuries.”