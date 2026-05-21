Aliyu Secures Unanimous APC Endorsement For 2027 Re-Election

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The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State on Thursday unanimously endorsed Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as its sole gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 governorship election, with party members across the state pledging continued support for his administration’s development agenda.

The affirmation exercise, held at the APC state secretariat in Sokoto, drew party executives, ward representatives, political stakeholders and supporters from all the 244 wards of the state.

Party leaders described the endorsement as a strong vote of confidence in Governor Aliyu’s leadership and performance since assuming office.

Speaking during the exercise, Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Committee, Alhaji Mukhtar Birniwa, said the committee was mandated by the party’s national leadership to oversee the governorship primary process in Sokoto State.

Birniwa, however, noted that the process became largely ceremonial as party members had already reached a consensus on Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s candidacy ahead of the formal exercise.

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“Our assignment in Sokoto was very easy because APC members across the state had already spoken with one voice in support of Governor Ahmad Aliyu”

He added that delegates and representatives from all the wards participated in the process, describing the development as a reflection of the unity and strength of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Having fulfilled all constitutional and party requirements, I hereby declare Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as the duly affirmed gubernatorial flag bearer of the APC in Sokoto State,” Birniwa announced.

Also speaking, the Sokoto State APC Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Adiyya, said the endorsement reflected the collective resolve of party members to retain the governor for another term.

According to him, the governor had demonstrated commitment to governance through investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, social welfare and rural development.

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“We are here today to affirm Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and give him the mandate to continue the good work he has started for another four years”

In his acceptance speech, Governor Ahmad Aliyu expressed appreciation to party members, political stakeholders and residents of the state for the confidence reposed in his administration.

The governor described the endorsement as a huge responsibility and pledged to intensify efforts toward delivering people-oriented projects across the state.

“I am happy that our people have collectively expressed their trust in us and want us to continue the work we have started,” he said.

“This is a clear demonstration of confidence in our leadership and administration. We will continue to do everything possible to provide quality governance and improve the living conditions of our people”

Governor Aliyu also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC National Working Committee and other party stakeholders for their support and encouragement.

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“I am deeply humbled by this affirmation. We remain committed to consolidating on the gains of our first term and building an inclusive government that will leave no community behind,” he added.

He further urged APC members to remain united and avoid actions capable of weakening the party ahead of future elections.

The governor also appealed to residents of Sokoto State to continue supporting the APC-led administration at both state and federal levels to sustain ongoing development initiatives.

“I cannot do it alone. With your continued support and prayers, we will make Sokoto State a model of peace, progress and prosperity in Nigeria”

The endorsement comes amid growing political activities across the country as political parties begin strategic preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.