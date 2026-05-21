Putin Proposes Storing Iran Uranium In Russia To Xi

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Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping the possibility of transporting and storing Iran’s enriched uranium in Russia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, as both leaders wrapped up their summit in Beijing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin raised the proposal during talks with Xi on Wednesday, adding that Moscow remains open to helping de-escalate tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme.

Russia first proposed storing Iran’s enriched uranium in June 2025 and has repeated the offer several times since, presenting it as a possible step to ease concerns among key global powers over Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Moscow previously handled Iran’s low-enriched uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal, which Putin has cited as evidence that Russia has the infrastructure and experience to manage such an arrangement.

Peskov said Russia remains in contact with all interested parties and is prepared to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions over Iran.

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The United States, however, has said transferring Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia is not part of its plans, with Washington instead pushing for the full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear programme under any future agreement.

Iran currently holds an estimated 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, according to international estimates, a level that with further processing could potentially be used to produce weapons-grade material.

There was no immediate response from Chinese officials or Tehran following Thursday’s announcement.