Coalition Of 1,500 Groups Endorses Tinubu For Re-Election

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A coalition of political support groups under the Tinubu Mega Group has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election.

Tinubu is going for his second term in office in an election to be held in 2027.

The group gave the endorsement on Tuesday in Abuja where coalition members declared that Nigerians were “choosing continuity over confusion and progress over propaganda.”

The group staged a ‘National Unity Rally’ in Abuja, drawing supporters from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to make their declaration in support of the president.

Organisers said the rally brought together over 1,500 organisations, including professional bodies, civil society organisations, youth and women groups, artisans, traders, religious leaders and grassroots mobilisers.

Addressing the gathering, the National Spokesperson of the Tinubu Mega Group, Tijani Danjuma, said the mobilisation reflected growing nationwide support for the President and his reform agenda.

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“To those spreading false narratives and attempting to create division, our answer is simple — the people have spoken. Nigerians are choosing continuity over confusion and progress over propaganda,” Danjuma declared.

He said the coalition was presenting what it described as the endorsement of “20 million Nigerians” for another four years of the Tinubu administration, insisting that ongoing economic reforms needed time and consistency to produce results.

According to him, despite prevailing economic hardship and global economic pressures, the administration had demonstrated courage in confronting long-standing structural challenges facing the country.

Danjuma highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects, local refining initiatives, social intervention programmes and economic reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and attracting investment.

“The student loan programme has opened new opportunities for young Nigerians. Efforts are ongoing to strengthen the naira, improve food production, and reposition the economy for long-term growth,” he said.

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The rally comes amid growing political realignments and early mobilisation by support groups ahead of the 2027 general elections, with political actors already positioning themselves despite the elections being more than a year away.

Tinubu, who was elected in 2023 under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has repeatedly defended his administration’s economic reforms, describing them as necessary measures to rescue the economy from fiscal instability and mounting debt obligations.

Since assuming office, the administration has implemented major policy changes, including the removal of petrol subsidy on his inauguration day and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

The policies triggered significant increases in fuel prices, transportation costs and inflation, leading to widespread economic hardship across the country.