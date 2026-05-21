Otti Backs Alaoji Plant Revival As NDPHC Restores 450MW To Grid

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Governor Alex Otti has commended the restoration of the 450-megawatt Alaoji Open Cycle Power Plant to the national grid by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, describing the development as a major boost for industrialisation, economic growth and electricity stability in Abia State and across Nigeria.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, disclosed the successful revival of the power facility during a meeting with the governor in Umuahia, where she briefed the state government on efforts undertaken to return the plant to operation after nearly three years of inactivity.

According to Adighije, the Alaoji power plant was shut down in 2023 following disputes relating to gas supply, metering discrepancies and trading point issues, which led gas supplier TotalEnergies to suspend gas supply to the facility. The situation was further worsened by outstanding financial obligations owed by the plant operators.

She said the revival of the plant became one of the company’s strategic priorities following her appointment in 2024, leading to the execution of extensive technical and financial interventions aimed at restoring operations.

“The good news is that we have completed all remedial works on the defective gas line. We have also fully defrayed our outstanding obligations to TotalEnergies, and gas supply to the plant has now been restored,” Adighije stated.

She explained that extensive electromechanical rehabilitation works were also carried out on the facility, resulting in the successful restoration of three generating units , GT1, GT22 and GT23 , which are now capable of dispatching approximately 375 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

The NDPHC boss noted that the Alaoji plant possesses robust transmission infrastructure with minimal evacuation constraints, making it one of the country’s strategic generation assets capable of supporting improved electricity supply nationwide.

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Adighije further commended the Abia State Government for ongoing reforms in the electricity sector, particularly the Aba ring-fenced electricity arrangement and the establishment of the state electricity regulatory framework, which she described as progressive steps toward improving energy access.

She disclosed that NDPHC was leveraging opportunities created under the Electricity Act and the emerging bilateral electricity market to collaborate with state governments and eligible customers in expanding electricity supply across the country.

“We would love to form a strategic alliance with Abia State, considering your administration’s strong commitment to securing uninterrupted electricity supply for the people of the state,” she said.

Responding, Governor Otti praised the management of NDPHC for restoring the power plant, noting that the revival of the facility would significantly support the state’s economic development agenda.

“The last time I visited the Alaoji plant, it was regrettable that such huge capacity was lying idle. I am delighted to learn that the plant has now been brought back to life,” the governor said.

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Otti revealed that the power station could eventually be expanded from its current installed capacity to about 800 megawatts and later to approximately 1,100 megawatts, subject to funding availability and further infrastructure development.

The governor reiterated that electricity remains one of the most critical drivers of industrialisation and economic productivity, stressing that his administration had prioritised investments in power infrastructure since assuming office in 2023.

He also disclosed that the Abia State Government had ring-fenced the Umuahia electricity market and entered into an agreement with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company to acquire electricity distribution assets covering Umuahia and adjoining communities.

According to him, the state would require about 100 megawatts of electricity to service the eight local government areas under the Umuahia ring-fence arrangement, while investments in renewable energy projects and mini-grid systems were also ongoing.

To deepen collaboration, Otti directed the state Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities to work closely with NDPHC officials on modalities for wheeling electricity from the Alaoji plant to Umuahia and other parts of the state.

He assured the NDPHC management of the state government’s continued support and encouraged the company to remain committed despite challenges confronting Nigeria’s power sector.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the facility, the Abia State Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Monday Ikechukwu, reaffirmed the state government’s readiness to commence commercial negotiations with NDPHC, stressing that stable electricity supply remained a key priority of the administration.

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Earlier, the Acting Chief Operating Officer of the Alaoji Power Plant, Engr. Emenogu Augustine Uzoma, stated that the facility had been fully prepared for sustained operations and was now positioned to contribute significantly to national power generation capacity.