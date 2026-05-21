Police Officer Apologises After Threatening Nigerians Over Filming Incident

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Barely 24 hours after threatening to kill anyone who filmed him while on duty, a police officer identified as Newton Isokpehi has retracted his statement and apologised to Nigerians.

Isokpehi’s threat had emerged barely two months after a federal high court in Delta state had ruled that Nigerians can record police officers during stop-and-search operations in public spaces. The ruling was delivered by Judge Hyeladzira Nganjiwa.

Speaking in Pidgin English in a 2:26-minute video, Isokpehi had said, “Anyday wey I dey duty, as an officer, with my riffle, make somebody video me, make that Oga wey give Una order to video us, him go do your burial, because I go kill una throway.”

The video sparked outrage online, with many Nigerians calling on the Inspector-General of Police to address the disturbing development.

Following the backlash, the Edo-born officer, in a new video, revealed that he was raised in a police barracks in Kaduna and had served his fatherland wholeheartedly, noting that his comments were made out of frustration.

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Describing himself as a committed officer, Isokpehi, in a new video posted on his TikTok page, @actor459, on Thursday, addressed the controversy generated by his earlier remarks and pleaded for forgiveness from the public.

Isokpehi said, “Please forgive me. If I offended you as a brother, forgive me. That statement was just out of annoyance because of the things that are happening. These things are painful.

“Actually, you can video us. You are allowed to video a policeman. But it’s not right for just anybody to come from anywhere and start videoing officers on duty. They have taken it too far.

“Anywhere people ask about me, people will testify to my character. I have worked in the Mobile Police for 12 years. I have worked for my fatherland with all my heart.

“Look at my body, these are all bullets. These are all gunshot wounds. See my chest, the bullet has eaten into it. Out of 17 of us, only two survived that operation,” he said.

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“We have suffered in this work. So it was out of annoyance. We don’t even like complaining,” he added.

Reiterating his commitment to safe policing, Isokpehi said, “How can I be saying I will kill my own people? We don’t do that. I spoke out of annoyance. That one was just verbal talk.

“I beg the whole of Nigeria, please forgive me. This one has reached too far. If you want to know me, come and meet me one-on-one. You will know me personally. I will not run. I will not surrender.

“We have decided that we will die for our fatherland. One day, things will surely get better by the grace of God. One love to the world.”

While the initial video has attracted widespread criticism, the Nigerian Police Force has yet to officially address the issue.

THE WHISTLER further contacted the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, who noted that the matter was receiving maximum attention from the Force.

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“We are working on this,” Placid told THE WHISTLER.