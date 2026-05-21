FIFA Releases W/Cup Anthem ‘Goals’ By Rema, LISA, Anitta

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FIFA has released Goals, the latest single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, featuring Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema, South Korean pop sensation LISA and Brazilian singer Anitta.

The track was released on Thursday through SALXCO UAM and Def Jam Recordings across major streaming platforms alongside an official music video.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Cirkut, Goals blends Afrobeats, K-pop and Latin pop, reflecting the global appeal of the FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, FIFA described the album as a project designed to unite fans through music and football.

“As the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album continues to unfold, it brings together voices from across continents and genres, reflecting the scale and reach of the tournament,” FIFA said.

“The project mirrors the vibrancy and breadth of the global game, serving as a unifying platform where music and sport intersect – connecting fans, communities, and sounds from around the world.”

Rema described the collaboration as a major moment for global music.

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“Three continents, one track…bringing all our sounds together like this is a big moment for music on the world stage,” the singer said.

LISA said being part of the project was an exciting experience.

“Being a part of the Official FIFA World Cup Album this year has been so exciting.

“Music always unites people across the world, so it has been an honour to work with Anitta and Rema,” she said.

Anitta said her participation carried emotional significance because of Brazil’s strong connection to football.

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“My connection to the World Cup is deeply emotional. I’m Brazilian, after all, of course I have wonderful memories tied to the tournament,” she said.

“It’s incredibly special to now contribute to its history, collaborating with LISA and Rema on Goals! I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

FIFA also announced that the trio will perform Goals live for the first time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, ahead of the opening match involving the United States.

Goals is the fifth release from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, following Lighter, Por Ella, Echo and Illuminate.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the tournament scheduled to begin on June 12.