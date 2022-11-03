All Eyes On Supreme Court As Nnamdi Kanu Seeks To Set Aside Judgment Against His Acquittal

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has appealed to the Supreme Court over his continued detention at the Department of State Services facility.

This was disclosed in a statement made by IPOB’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor via his Facebook page on Thursday.

The application filed by Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN is protesting the stay of execution order granted by the Court of Appeal Abuja division on October 28, 2022, against an earlier verdict of the same court which had quashed all terrorism-related charges against his client.

Ozekhome’s contention as contained in court document seen by our Correspondent stated that both the Court of Appeal Rules 2021 and Court of Appeal Act, 2004, “did not make any provisions of stay of execution of a Court of Appeal judgement in a criminal appeal.”

He then urged the court to set aside that stay of execution order as well as bar the further detention and prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu.

While the appeal is from Kanu’s legal team, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had approached the Supreme Court praying for the restoration of the criminal charges against the IPOB leader.

Being the apex court of the land, the final verdict on the legal battle between the FG and Kanu rests solely on the Supreme Court justices.