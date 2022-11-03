More Oyo PDP Leaders Ignore Makinde, Declare Support For Atiku

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

More leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Oyo State chapter of the National Mandate Group being led by a former Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Chief Olajumoke Akinjide, said in a statement on Thursday that they would not support any other candidate except Atiku.

She said Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP, was their candidate stressing that nobody could dissuade them from abandoning candidate who enjoys the support of the party.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, had repeatedly called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He said he would not support Atiku except Ayu vacates the office and somebody from the South takes his position.

The statement read, “First and foremost, we appreciate the good people of Oyo State for considering our party, the

PDP, as the best option and voting for our candidates in both the governorship and the

presidential elections in 2019, and for your continued and undiminished support thereafter.

“We give our wholehearted and unshakeable resolve and commitment to support the

Presidential candidate of our party, the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON, and indeed, all

other PDP candidates during the upcoming 2023 general elections.

” We are confident that

Atiku Abubakar is the best qualified leader to rescue, reform and restore Nigeria to greatness.

The NMG (Oyo State chapter) as PDP leaders & members hereby vehemently refute,

disown and deny any suggestion that the Oyo State PDP will support any candidate other than

Atiku Abubakar for the presidency of Nigeria.

“We deeply abhor and frown at any denigration or use of our Oyo State anthem, of which we are

justly proud, and which is the heritage of all Oyo State citizens regardless of religious or political

affiliation, to imply support for any candidate whosoever vying for political office.

“It is totally unacceptable and demeaning to reduce the Oyo State anthem in the service of mere

partisan politics. Our state anthem speaks of our rich and God given frontline position as the

Pathfinder State and should remain inviolable and unsullied. Indeed,

“Ipo Asiwaju l’Edumare fun wa

Ni ipinle Oyo!”

“Once again, We reiterate our total support for our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku

Abubakar, the only candidate with the competence for the herculean task to fix Nigeria and

correct the disastrous eight years of APC misrule. We urge the good people of Oyo State to vote for

the PDP all the way down the ballot.”