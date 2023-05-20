All Set For May 29 Inauguration As Tinubu Returns From France

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

All is set for the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as he returned to the country from his visit to France.

Advertisement

Tinubu arrived in the country at about 2.15pm at the Abuja international airport where he was welcomed by top party members, including some governors and hordes of supporters.

The Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Godswill Akpabio among others.

Tinubu was seen dressed in a blue ‘Babariga’ and his trademark cap to match.

He was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi.

Tinubu left the country for the second time since his emergence as winner of the February 25 presidential election two weeks ago in what his aide said was a working visit to enable him put finishing touches to his installation plans as president.

Advertisement

A statement signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, had said he would be meeting with investors while in France.

The inauguration plan began on Thursday with a world press conference by the council headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The former Lagos State Governor would be conferred with Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic in preparation for his inauguration on May 25.

At his inauguration, Tinubu would assume the status of Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, Nigeria’s highest honour reserved for the president.

Series of activities which began on Thursday would culminate in his inauguration on May 29 and a luncheon to begin a new administration in the country.