Imo House Of Reps Member Onuoha Trains Nurses/Midwives In Okigwe Constituency To Improve Community Health

Princess Miriam Onuoha, the All Progressive Congress member representing Okigwe /Onuimo/ Isiala Mbano Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives has taken laudable step to improve the health of her constituents.

The highly vibrant legislator who’s in the running for the House of Reps speaker position for the 10th National Assembly, has sponsored a workshop and special training for nurses and midwives in Okigwe /Onuimo/ Isiala Mbano Federal Constituency, Imo State.

The training which was held in the state on Friday May 19th, focused on how the nurses and midwives in the constituency could help in the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

At the workshop, Onuoha unveiled her free community health insurance scheme which has over 100 constituents as beneficiaries.

The lawmaker, who undertook the training as part of her community empowerment programmes to give back to society, expects beneficiaries of the training to impact the community with their knowledge and help fight spread of infectious diseases.

The workshop had some notable resource persons from the medical sector such as Pharmacist Chief Okey Ibeabuchi and Dr Akuabia Emily Nzeribe (Chief consultant of obstetrics and gynecology Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri and MD of Our Lady of Mercy hospital Owerri).

Also present at the workshop include Mrs Nnenna Njoku who represented the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Prince Festus Onuoha (Ofesi), Director General of Hon Princess Miriam Onuoha Campaign Organization, Hon Dr Emma Mbanusi, Hon Vitalis Lebechi, Hon Iyke Anumaka, Amb Michael Kwenma, Comr Chinedu Onyelike, Comr Nature Ezirim, Comr Anyabuike Basil and many other resourceful minds from Okigwe North federal constituency.

Participants, who received certificate of participation, also expressed gratitude to the performing lawmaker, for her “effective representation which has indeed cut across all sectors.”

Onuoha was first elected into the House on February 25, 2020 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Upon her inauguration, she was made the chairman of the committee on Disabilities and Special Needs.