Alleged Bribery: Diezani Faces 10-Year Jail As She Appears Before UK Court

Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, on Monday appeared before a London court over bribery charges instituted against her by the UK’s National Crime Agency.

With bribery charges imposed against Diezani, the UK government is apparently seeking a 10-year jail term for the ex-Nigerian minister.

As stipulated in UK’s Bribery Act 2010, any offence under the Act is punishable either by a fine or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The NCA accused the ex-minister of accepting bribes during her time as Minister for Petroleum Resources, in exchange for awarding multi-million pound oil and gas contracts.

“She is alleged to have benefitted from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

“Her charges also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods,” the NCA stated in its submissions before the court.

Appearing before the Westminster Magistrates Court, Reuters reports that Diezani’s lawyer, Mark Bowen, told the court his client was not guilty.

The court then adjourned to a later date.

Diezani has been facing other financial crimes allegations in the UK after she was arrested in 2015.

As of August 2022, Madueke lives in St John’s Wood, London, before her appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court.