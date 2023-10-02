Nigerian Army Destroys Camp IPOB, ESN Allegedly Practice Cannibalism, Ritualism

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Troops of the Nigerian Army have destroyed the den of suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliates the Eastern Security Network (ESN) where activities of cannibalism and ritualism were allegedly practised.

The discovery followed a clearance operation by troops of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA II on Independence Day.

The Army said it cleared four notorious camps in Ihube, Aku and Umulolo in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

During the operation, the troops encountered “many Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) en route the camps. However, due to superior firepower, the irredentist fled into neighbouring forests with Gunshot Wounds.

“It was discovered that the camps were being used to perpetuate atrocities such as cannibalism, occultic practices and ritual killings to instil fears into the law-abiding citizens.

“These were evident from many fresh and old corpses discovered while clearing the entire camps. Also, the houses of the two spiritual leaders/herbalists (Dibias) that took to their heels were destroyed.”

The Army in a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu for Joint Task Force

Operation UDO KA II, on Monday further noted that its troops also destroyed the shrine of a wanted terrorist, Amobi Chinoso Okafor popularly known as Temple “where human sacrifices are being” carried out.

The statement read partly: “The Joint Task Force neutralised 2 IPOB/ESN members and four of the criminals were arrested.

“Items recovered from the camps include different denominations of the Biafra currencies, one new power bike, four motorcycles, solar panels.

“Others are POP cements and petroleum tanker suspected to have been hijacked from hard working Igbo owners trying to make a living.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.

“All law-abiding and good citizens of the South-East region are enjoined to act against these devilish terrorists by providing timely, credible and reliable information which will lead to ending the menace of insecurity occasioned by activities of the terrorist group in the region.

“Do not be a victim of these sacrilegious criminals desecrating Igboland.”