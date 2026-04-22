Alleged Coup Plotters Deny Treason Charges, Face Trial April 27

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Six individuals accused of plotting to overthrow the Nigerian government were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, where they denied all 13 counts of treason and terrorism-related charges brought against them by the Federal Government.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered their remand in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) following a request by Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who led the prosecution.

The court also fixed April 27 for the commencement of trial and directed that defence lawyers be granted access to their clients. Attempts by defence counsel to move oral bail applications were turned down, with the judge directing them to file formal motions instead.

The defendants standing trial are retired Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Navy Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani.

Former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva, also named in the charge, is listed as being at large. Gana was brought to court in a wheelchair owing to ill health.

Filed under charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026 and signed by Director of Public Prosecutions Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, the prosecution alleges that the defendants conspired to wage war against the state and overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

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The charges span treason under the Criminal Code, terrorism offences under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, and money laundering tied to terrorism financing. Central to the case is Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Ma’aji, whom the prosecution alleges was the operational figure behind the plot.

The defendants are accused of not only knowing of the planned treasonable act but failing to report it to the relevant authorities or take reasonable steps to prevent it.

On the financial side, prosecutors allege that several defendants received and retained funds linked to terrorism financing. Bukar Kashim Goni allegedly held 50 million naira in a First Bank account linked to a company called A & A Express Link Concept, Zekeri Umoru allegedly accepted 10 million naira in cash directly from Colonel Ma’aji and retained a further 8.8 million naira in a separate account, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim allegedly took possession of 1 million naira from the same colonel and Abdulkadir Sani allegedly retained 2 million naira in a Jaiz Bank account traced to the same source.

Counsel representing Islamic cleric Sheikh Abdulkadir Sani Zaria welcomed the DSS remand order. Sunusi Musa, SAN, told the court that the DSS had treated his client respectfully, contrasting it with conditions at the Defence Intelligence Agency facility where the cleric was previously held, and where he alleged access to detainees was denied.

All six defendants pleaded not guilty. The case resumes April 27.