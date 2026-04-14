Ejiofor Re-elected AANISS President, Calls For Stronger Security Engagement

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A former Director with the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has been re-elected as President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS).

This is contained in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the association, Mr Peter Iliya, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Iliya said Ejiofor, alongside other members were elected and returned to office during the association’s 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja.

According to him, the AGM was preceded by the association’s second annual lecture titled ”Credible Elections and National Security in Nigeria”.

”The lecture featured Mike Igini as guest speaker, with contributions from Okey Ikechukwu, Oluwafunmilayo Para-Mallam, Jibrin Ibrahim and Samson Itodo.

”Participants at the lecture emphasised that credible, free and fair elections remain critical to strengthening national security, especially ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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”They also called for actionable strategies and sustained collaboration among stakeholders to ensure electoral integrity and stability in the country.

He quoted Ejiofor to have expressed appreciation to members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to advance the objectives of the association as well as strengthen its contributions to national security discourse.