CAN Denies Leadership Tussle, Diversion Of Relief Funds

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The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dismissed reports of a leadership split within its ranks and denied allegations regarding diversion of funds meant for persecuted Christians in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement signed on Wednesday in Abuja by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association described the claims as “false, malicious, and deeply defamatory.”

“There is no truth to the narrative that the body has been divided along Northern and Southern lines. CAN remains one united and indivisible body. There is no split, no secession, and no division within our structure. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and should be disregarded,” Okoh said.

Addressing the financial allegations, the association clarified that it had neither received nor managed the specific relief funds mentioned in the reports, adding that no money had been diverted under any circumstances.

The President expressed concern over the public propagation of these claims by Rev. Isaac Omolehin, the founder of Word Assembly Ministry, Ilorin. He noted that the allegations were made without evidence and could potentially undermine national cohesion and Church unity.

The can leadership further frowned at the inclusion of prominent Christian leaders, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, and Pastor William Kumuyi, in the “unwarranted” narrative.

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“CAN will not tolerate the spread of falsehoods or any attempt to malign the Church. We issue a firm and final caution to Rev. Isaac Omolehin and any other individuals or groups who misuse their platforms to disseminate unverified or defamatory claims to desist immediately,” CAN added.

The association warned that it would be compelled to take legal action to protect its integrity if the dissemination of such misinformation continued. It urged the public and the international community to disregard the claims and rely only on official channels for verified information. The association reaffirmed its commitment to accountability and the welfare of believers affected by insecurity across the country.