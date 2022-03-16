Alumni Reject Government’s Plan To Rename LAUTECH

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso Alumni Association has warned Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State against the proposed renaming of the institution.

The governor had written to the Oyo State House of Assembly seeking its approval to convert the university of technology to a conventional University and to change its name from LAUTECH to Ladoke Akintola University ( LAU).

But the alumni association explained that thousands of graduates of the 32-year-old university would be made to suffer needlessly in their various workplaces if the change of name was approved.

The alumni association in a statement signed by its Global Secretary, Prof. Azeem Ige, said the proposed change of name was needless because the university could still offer other programmes with its current name.

The association, after its emergency meeting, presided over by its Global President, Solomon Onilede, said renaming the university would also demoralise the alumni.

The statement read, “That the enabling documents and technical papers that established the university had already captured all the programmes in different fields of study. These programme are to be rolled out in phases as the university advances; such as agriculture, engineering, medicine, sciences, environmental sciences, pharmacy, law, education, arts,social sciences.

“That licence to establish the University of Technology was given after due diligence and evaluation was carried out ab initio to the technical report.

“The word “technology” does not reside in engineering exclusively instead, it connotes advancement in different fields of study. Therefore, there is: technology in law, technology in arts, technology in education, Technology in pharmacy, technology in agriculture etc.

“That the unique name is LAUTECH. That thousands of graduates of LAUTECH at undergraduate, postgraduate and professional levels, would suffer a huge setback in their places of work which might be irredeemable if the university is renamed.

“Renaming of LAUTECH would demoralize all stakeholders (Staff, Parents, Students, Immediate community, members of Alumni Association and would return the University to zero level.

“Global and national correspondences would be greatly affected. Celebrating LAUTECH, the best state university should continue with proper funding for teaching and research so as to occupy a vintage position globally.

“There are several universities of Technology within the country and abroad that run numerous programmes such as laws, technology, education etc.

We sincerely appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for his unalloyed support to the University.

“It is our prayer that the branded name of LAUTECH be retained even to accommodate the name LAUTECH is strong enough to accommodate all other programmes as envisaged in the technical paper that established the university.”