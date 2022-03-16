IGP Moves To Stop Strike By Junior Officers

The Nigeria Police Force has moved to stop plans by junior officers to embark on a strike action scheduled for March 26.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, in a wireless message, reportedly directed all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the country to immediately meet with junior officers in their jurisdictions with a view to stopping them from going on strike.

The IGP’s directive was issued a day after the Force headquarters denied reports of the planned strike, describing them as “fake news”. The officers were said to be planning to go on strike over non-implementation of the new police salary structure and lack of “sophisticated weapons” to combat crime, amongst others.

But the wireless message marked CB: 4001/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/Vol obtained by Premium Times asked the senior officers to urge their juniors to remain calm as the IGP had directed the immediate computation of salary under the new structure and tax relief/exemption for officers.

“You are to implore all serving members to exercise caution at these trying times and intimate them Force management team is making robust efforts to improve the general welfare of policemen across board,” the IGP was quoted as directing the officers.

IGP Baba asked the senior officers to “treat [the memo] as very important and acknowledge receipt by return signal please”.

Meanwhile, in his earlier reaction, the acting Force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi had described reports of the planned strike as “fake and a mischievous attempt by unscrupulous individuals to bring the Force to disrepute, misinform the general public, and heat up the polity.”

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had in 2018, 2020 and 2021 promised an upward review of salaries without fulfilling the promises.

In December 2021, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi announced after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that Buhari had approved a new salary structure for officers.

The minister said the president had approved N1.1billion for the payment of outstanding uninsured benefits of the police for 2013-2020.

Also approved was over N127 million for payment as outstanding death benefits of 5,472 personnel for the uninsured period of 2013-August 2021, not covered under the group life assurance and many other approved benefits.

The Minister had said it would take effect from January 2022, but the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had said that the increment was not captured in the 2022 budget.