Amid Subsidy Removal, Tinubu Meets Service Chiefs

The President, Bola Tinubu, is currently holding a closed door meeting with the Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

The Service Chiefs were led by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor to the meeting.

The meeting is coming in the wake of fuel subsidy removal with fears that it could result to break down of law and order.

A meeting convened on Wednesday by the president with the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and other stakeholders ended in deadlock.

The meeting had in attendance the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Tinubu had promised during his Inauguration speech that, “Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

“To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security DOCTRINE and its ARCHITECTURE.

“We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide better training, equipment, pay and firepower.”

This is the first security meeting called by the president since he took over on May 29.