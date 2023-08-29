Anambra Govt Seals 7 Markets For Obeying Monday Sit-At-Home

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As markets in the South-East are preparing to return to normal trading on Mondays after sit-at-home was cancelled by the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) has sealed seven markets across the state for failing to open for business on Monday.

The sealing was done by the President General (PG) of ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna and his team who visited up to 18 markets across the state on Monday.

The affected markets include plywood dealers association market in Ogbunike, building materials in Ogbunike, bicycle parts market and bakery materials market, the Ogbo Afere market, Plastic 1, Plastic 2.

He said: “Some of the sealed markets only open the gates of their markets for formality’s sake but the executives were nowhere to be seen. The markets need to start opening to restore the lost glory occasioned by the sit-at-home.

“Only the security men who opened the markets were there, even the sanitation exercise was not carried out even if traders were not in the markets. We are more interested in the sanitation exercise after which the markets shops will be opened.”