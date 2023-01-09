Anambra Police Summon Officer Over Mysterious Death Of Man In SARS Custody

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Police said it has invited Late Uchenna Okafor’s Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to its command headquarters to expedite the ongoing inquiry on the case.

This website had earlier reported how Okafor died in Akwuzu SARS after he was transferred there alongside two others on allegation bordering on “fighting”, but the police while reacting said it was a robbery case.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga in a phone chat with THE WHISTLER on Monday said, “The IPO handling the case has been summoned to the Command headquarters and we are waiting for the victim’s family to come forward.”

The police on Saturday asked Okafor’s family members to come to its headquarters with facts of what happened after a complainant on Twitter accused operatives of Akwuzu SARS of killing Okafor despite demanding N150,000 to bail the trio.

Ikenga further noted that the case is still under investigation adding, “further development shall be communicated.”

Okafor and two other suspects were reported to have been arrested in Awka for fighting and were subsequently transferred to Akwuzu SARS, believed to have been shut down following the disbandment of the ‘dreaded unit’ by the Federal Government.

According to the complainant, Okafor’s relatives, and that others were contacted. When his parent arrived earlier last week to see their son, he was well.

But, when they returned with N50,000, a share of their bail charge, they were told the IPO was not around and should check back on Thursday when he was to be on duty.

When the parent returned as instructed, they were told Okafor had died. The complainant said, Akwuzu SARS operatives neither disclosed the reason for his death nor made his remains available for burial.