Anambra: Suspected SUV Driven By Kidnappers Plunges Into Ditch, Arms Recovered

The Anambra State Police Command, Sunday, announced the recovery of two pump action guns and a Mercedes SUV from a suspected criminal gang.

The SUV, suspected to be driven by kidnap suspects, plunged into a ditch after being pursued by a police patrol team, according to the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga stated that, “On Thursday, 3rd August 2023, at about 8.30pm, a detachment of police-led Forward Operating Base at Aguata, while on patrol of Uga-Ezinifite expressway, saw an SUV driven at a terrible speed.

“Suspecting that they may be kidnappers with an abducted victim, the team went in their pursuit. Several kilometres later the team found the vehicle in a ditch but without any occupant.

“They found clothing with blood stains in the vehicle, as well as two pump action guns and a machete. The vehicle, a Mercedes GLK 350 4matic with registration number, Enugu ENU484JV, was recovered and deposited for safekeeping at Area Command Headquarters in Uga.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending the Joint Security Team for its vigilance, ordered a full-scale investigation to locate the owner of the vehicle and ascertain circumstances leading to the recovery of arms and offensive weapons from the fleeing hoodlums.

He enjoined people in the neighbourhood ‘not to harbor criminals but to turn them over to law enforcement agencies in the interest of their safety’.