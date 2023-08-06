BBNAIJA Eviction: Princess Becomes First Housemate To Be Evicted From All-Stars Season

…Ilebaye Risk Being Disqualified After Receiving Double Strike

Princess Onyejekwe has been evicted from Big Brother Naija House after Biggie’s jury voted unanimously during the live show on Sunday.

The season 3 ‘Double Wahala’ ex-housemate seemed surprised after her eviction was announced by the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The jury member that deliberated on her eviction include Bisola Aiyeola, from ‘See Gobe’ season, Dorathy Bachor, an ex-housemate from ‘Lockdown’ edition, and Mike Edwards of season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’

Before the live show started, Big Brother issued Ilebaye a double strike for getting physical with fellow housemates, Ceec and Doyin.

On the other hand, Ceec was found guilty of ‘golden’ for pushing Ilebaye to the point of no return. The duo will receive punishment on a later day.

Ilebaye and Ceec were barred in the head of house game, and excluded from the black envelop game. The duo won’t be on the partake in the ‘pardon me’ session, and will automatically be up for next week’s eviction.

With one more strike, Ilebaye will be disqualified from the big brother show. The following housemates, Mercy Eke, Urial, Alex, Ike, Adekunle, Frodd, Neo, Tolanibaj, and Doyin were up for eviction alongside Princess who got evicted.

This year’s edition featured contestants from previous seasons competing for a N120 million grand prize.

The winner of season 8 will get a weekend gateway for two by Travel Beta, a brand new car from Innoson Motors, Techno phone, Nexus appliances, 1 year supply of Pepsi, Dano milk, Munchy It, Waw, Hawaii soap, Titus, Lush hair, and Sardine product.