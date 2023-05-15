Another Nollywood actor, Chikezie Uwazie, Dies In US

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning as actor, Chikezie Uwazie reportedly died in the United States of America.

The deceased was said to have died in the United States of America a few days ago after a second brain surgery.

Uwazie’s demise is the third in Nollywood within the last three days after the death of popular Nollywood actors, Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his colleague, Obey Etok Chima, late Sunday night via his Facebook page.

She wrote, “I can’t imagine am posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi. Am so shocked to get this news this evening. Just got this from our IMSU alumni platform. I thought you told me you were going to the States for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back but I didn’t see you. Can’t believe you are gone but God knows best. Rest on Chyko”.

The actor was one of the leading movie stars in the early 2000s before he left Nigeria for the United States seven years ago.

Before he relocated, he featured in several Nollywood flicks including the movie, “Musical Whispers”, a film on Autism, produced by Ebele Okaro and directed by Bond Emeruwa.

He also featured in, “Village Destroyer” alongside Osita Iheme, Ugo Ugbor, and “Last Kiss”, where he acted alongside Emeka Ike, Ini Edo, Ejike Asiegbu, and Mercy Johnson Okojie, among several other movies.