Filmmaker Mourns Veteran Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke In Emotional Post

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nollywood Industry mourns as actress Cynthia Okereke, who has featured in several movies, was reported dead on Tuesday Night.

Advertisement

Okereke, 63, died a year after she was kidnapped in Enugu alongside fellow actor Clemson Cornel, but they were later released unhurt by their abductors days after they were declared missing.

Her demise was announced on Wednesday via an Instagram post, by actor and filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu.

Sharing the actress’ picture, Okechukwu said he was about to pay for Cynthia’s flight ticket to come to America before her death.

He wrote: “Rest in peace, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come and finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from the shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

Advertisement

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. Words fail me. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory. #CynthiaOkereke.”

Okereke’s death is the latest in the movie industry that has seen some of its stars pass on in recent times. Saint Obi, Don Brymo, Murphy Afolabi, Femi Ogunrobi (Papa Ajasco) and Chikezie Uwazie are some of the high-profile names that recently passed.