TRAGEDY! Retiring Osun Varsity Worker Crushed To Death As Container Falls On Car

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A staff of University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Mrs. Fanimokun Ogunmokun, who is retiring from service in April, was killed on Wednesday after a container laden with cashew nuts fell from a truck on her car.

The incident occurred while Mrs Ogunmokun was returning from work along campus road in Ilesa, Osun State.

Advertisement

A resident of Ilesa named Sunday said, “It was a terrible accident. The woman could not manoeuvre her way because she was facing another trailer while the truck which had the container full of cashew nuts was beside her. The container fell on her car. She was trapped under the container for over one hour.”

The incident attracted sympathizers as the wine color Toyota Corolla with registration number Lagos LSD 584GD was trapped under the container.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

She said, “One Mrs Fanimo Ogunmokun was killed after a cashew nut container fell on her car. She is a staff member of Unilesa who is retiring from service this month, April 2024.”

Advertisement

“The truck, which belongs to an agro industry in Ilesa, was later lifted up to recover the corpse of Mrs Fanimokun. The corpse has been removed from the scene.”