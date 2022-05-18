APC Amends Time Table, To Hold Its Presidential Primary On May 29

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has tinkered with its time table of activities for the 2023 elections by announcing that its presidential primary is now scheduled to hold on May 29th, 2022.

The change of time table and new date was made known on Wednesday evening by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, after the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

He said NWC approved the revised timetable and schedule of activities.

The party had fixed its primary to hold between May 30 and June 1, 2022.

“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has made and approved a revised timetable schedule of activities for the House of Assembly, National Assembly and governorship primaries,” he said.

He further said, “Appeals that arise from that governorship and House of Representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday, the 26th of May, 2022. The Senate and House of Assembly primaries will now take place on Friday the 27th May, 2022.”

On the other changes, he said the election appeals for governorship and the House of Representatives would take place on Friday, 27th May, 2022, while the appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries would take place on Saturday May 28, 2022.

“Our special convention on presidential primaries will now take place between Sunday 29th May to Monday 30th of May 2022,” he said.

While the party has long indicated that its mode of election will be indirect system, he however said the party will revealed the mode of the primary through guidelines that would soon be made available by the party.

He stressed that the party has not decided on zoning of its Presidential ticket yet.