APC Appoints 12 SANs To Defend Tinubu Against Atiku, Obi

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed 12 senior advocates of Nigeria to defend its presidential candidate in the just concluded presidential election, Bola Tinubu against litigations by his opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election.

Advertisement

A statement issued on Tuesday by Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Esq, the party’s National Legal Adviser, said the 12 lawyers would defend the president-elect in order to preserve the “peoples mandate.”

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had announced Tinubu as the winner for the presidential election that was held alongside the Senate and the House of Representatives on February 25.

The result of the election is being disputed by Atiku and Obi, who are alleging serious infractions and failure of the electoral umpire from observing its guidelines and the electoral act, 2022 as amended in the conduct and collation of the results.

In the list seen by THE WHISTLER, Lateef Fagbemi is the Lead Counsel

Others are AHMAD USMAN EL-MARZUQ, ESQ, SAM OLOGUNORISA, SAN, ROTIMI OGUNESO, SAN 5. OLABISI SOYEBO, SAN, GBOYEGA OYEWOLE, SAN, and MURITALA ABDULRASHEED, SAN 8. ALIYU OMEIZA SAIKI, SAN.

Advertisement

The rest are TAJUDEEN OLADOJA, SAN, PIUS AKUBO, SAN, OLUSEYE OPASANYA, SAN, SURAJU SAIDA, SAN, and KAZEEM ADENIYI, SAN.

The statement said, “The team is comprised of legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation.

“We are confident that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters.

“We urge members of the Party to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people.

“We also call on all parties involved to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law throughout the legal process,” the party said.