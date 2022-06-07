APC Delegate Dies Hours To Commencement Of Primary Election

A national delegate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) billed to participate in the ongoing special convention of the party, Isa Baba Buji, is dead.

According to a statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on media and publicity, the APC delegate died on Tuesday afternoon in Abuja.

“VP Osinbajo saddened by news of the death this afternoon, in Abuja, of Alh. Isa Baba Buji, 61, one of our APC delegates from Buji Local Government, Jigawa State. He extends heartfelt condolences to his family, associates, Govt and people of the State and prays his soul rests in peace,” Akande tweeted.

The 61-year-old delegate who is from Buji Local Government of Jigawa State reportedly died after a brief illness.