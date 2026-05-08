Yusuf Submits APC Nomination Form for 2027 Kano Governorship Race

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Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has submitted his nomination form to the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Kano State.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, disclosed this on his Facebook page on Friday.

He noted that Yusuf was accompanied during the submission on Thursday by former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senator Kawu Sumaila, members of the House of Representatives and other political stakeholders from Kano State.

Speaking with journalists shortly after submitting the form at Treasure Suites in Abuja, Yusuf described his bid for a second term as a renewed commitment to serving the people of Kano State.

He said his administration would intensify urban renewal projects across the state, with greater focus on road construction, drainage expansion and market modernisation.

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The governor also pledged to prioritise rural development through increased investments in feeder roads, water supply, healthcare centres and schools in rural communities.

Yusuf further promised stronger support for agriculture and youth empowerment programmes, noting that job creation and youth development would remain central to his administration’s policies.

He reaffirmed his commitment to improving education and healthcare delivery, while stressing that peace, unity and inclusive governance would continue to guide his administration.

The governor also said he would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda to attract more federal projects and opportunities to Kano State.

He thanked residents of the state for their continued support and confidence in his leadership, assuring them of transparent governance and people-oriented development.

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Yusuf had defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC on January 26, 2026, following internal crises within the NNPP.

His return to the APC was accompanied by several state and federal lawmakers as well as local government chairmen.

Following the defection, APC stakeholders in Kano endorsed him as the party’s sole governorship candidate and purchased his expression of interest and nomination forms as part of a consensus arrangement ahead of the 2027 election.