APC Forum Backs Nomination Of Garo As Kano Dep Gov

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A political pressure group within the All Progressives Congress, the Emerging Progressives Leaders’ Forum, has commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for nominating Murtala Sule Garo as Deputy Governor of Kano State, describing the choice as bold and strategically sound.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Hafiz Idris, the forum described Garo as a seasoned administrator with a deep understanding of governance and party structure, pointing to his record as Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in the state as evidence of his administrative competence.

The group said the nomination reflects a firm grasp of Kano’s political realities, adding that Garo’s loyalty to party ideals and consistent ability to deliver results make him a trusted figure within the APC.

The forum expressed confidence that Garo’s emergence would unify party members, bridge internal divides, and foster greater cohesion ahead of future political activities, while his grassroots connections would help consolidate governance and reposition the APC for stronger influence in the state.

It called on party members to rally behind the new deputy governor, stressing that collective support was essential for sustaining progress and achieving shared political objectives, and expressed optimism that the Yusuf-Garo partnership would usher in a period of stability and inclusive leadership.