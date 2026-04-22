Wike-Backed PDP Fixes Fees For Nomination Forms

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A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has fixed its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N51m and governorship form at N21m ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP National Organising Secretary of the faction, Umar Bature, disclosed this in a timetable made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The PDP has been embroiled in an internal crisis, leading to a split into two factions, one led by Tanimu Turaki and supported by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and the other led by Abdulrahman Mohammed with the backing of Wike.

Several cases filed by both factions are pending in court. At the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the justices said a date for judgment would be communicated to the parties.

According to the disclosed timetable, the Wike-backed faction will submit its register to the Independent National Electoral Commission on April 21, 2026, and notify the commission of its primaries on April 22.

The timetable shows that the expression of interest form for all positions costs N1m, while nomination fees vary across offices.

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Aspirants for State Houses of Assembly are to pay N2m, House of Representatives N3m, Senate N5m, governorship N20m, and presidential aspirants N50m.

The sale of forms will begin on April 27 and close on May 4, while the deadline for submission of completed forms is May 9.

Screening of aspirants for State Houses of Assembly, National Assembly and governorship positions is scheduled for May 11, while that of presidential aspirants will hold on May 12.

The presidential primary has been fixed for May 18, while governorship primaries will be held on May 27.

House of Representatives primaries are scheduled for May 21 and Senate primaries for May 23, while State Houses of Assembly primaries will hold between May 21 and May 24. Appeals are expected to be concluded by May 30, 2026.

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Bature added that female aspirants would only pay the expression of interest fee for their respective positions.