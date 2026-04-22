Mali, Niger Accuse Neighbours, France Of Backing Terrorism

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The foreign ministers of Mali and Niger have accused neighbouring countries and external actors of sponsoring terrorism against them, while signalling a cautious willingness to maintain limited cooperation with the West African regional bloc they left last year.

The accusations were made on the sidelines of a security forum in Diamniadio, Senegal, highlighting deepening divisions in West Africa’s security landscape.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Reuters that some neighbouring countries were harbouring or supporting armed groups, or allowing hostile forces to operate from their territory against Mali. He did not name the countries involved but said external powers outside the region were also implicated.

He also alleged that Ukrainian mercenaries had carried out attacks in Mali, referring to earlier comments by a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency about fighting in northern Mali in 2024.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the conflict and has rejected allegations that it supplied drones or supported rebel groups in the country.

Niger’s Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare, speaking at the forum, said some countries seeking cooperation on counterterrorism were also “fuelling, financing and sustaining terrorism” in Niger. In comments to Reuters, he said he was referring to France.

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France’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The allegations echo earlier claims by Niger’s military leader, Abdourahamane Tiani, who in January accused France, Benin and Ivory Coast of backing an attack on an international airport in Niger, without providing evidence.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are all governed by military juntas that came to power through coups and later withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to form the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

ECOWAS chairman, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, used the forum to urge the AES countries to either rejoin the bloc or deepen cooperation with it.

Diop, however, ruled out a return, saying the withdrawal from ECOWAS was final. He added that limited engagement could still continue, particularly on issues such as freedom of movement and maintaining a common market.

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The forum took place against a backdrop of worsening insecurity across the Sahel, where Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have faced jihadist insurgencies for more than a decade. The region now accounts for more than half of global terrorism-related deaths.

Tensions have also risen between Mali and Mauritania, with Mali alleging that two of its soldiers were recently detained by armed groups across the border.