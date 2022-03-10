APC Holds Emergency NEC Meeting To Resolve Lingering Crises

The acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, has called for an emergency meeting of the party to resolve lingering crises besetting the party.

In a notice of meeting he signed 8th of March 2022, alongside eight other members of the caretaker Committee, he said the meeting would hold on Thursday 17 March, 2022 to discuss “matters pertaining to National Convention,” and “governance of the party.”

There has been a growing concern about whether the Convention would hold especially with crises at the state chapters and secret court injunction procured by sacked Chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

It emerged on Thursday that fresh suit is expected from Buni and the Secretary of the Committee, Mr John Akpanudoedehe, who has been belligerent over the removal of Buni.

Akpanudoedehe has restated his recognition of Buni and the party is bracing up for a fresh suit challenging Buni’s removal.

The meeting called by Bello, who assumed duty as acting chair of the committee on Monday, will find the right approach to enable the party deal with the development.

It was also gathered that the rejection of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended on Wednesday by the national assembly, which provides that appointees of government must resign three months before being delegates or being voted for during primary election, will form plank of the agenda.

At the signing of the Act, President Muhammadu was said to have obtained a commitment from the lawmakers that they will quickly expunge the clause.

But at Wednesday’s plenary, both houses rejected the move after a letter from the president was read in a rousing disapproval.

“The party is moving quickly under Bello,” said a source close to Ken Nnamani, who’s a member of the committee and is billed to take the post of the Deputy National Chairman, South.

This view was echoed on Wednesday by Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Mallam El-Rufai, who said the speed at which Bello was tinkering the affairs of the party was against the slow pace and lack of commitment from Buni.

The source said a whole lot of issues would be on the menu “for discussion such as exploring ways to arrest the spreading crises in the party. The party must pacify some aggrieved members and chart a clear path towards the convention.”

The meeting would hold virtually and the resolution is expected to be forwarded to Buhari, THE WHISTLER has learnt.