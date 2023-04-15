APC Increases Dominance As INEC Declares Plang Winner Of Plateau Central Senatorial Election

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has maintained its single majority in the Senate as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Diket Plang winner of the Plateau Central Senatorial election.

The supplementary election held on Saturday after the botched exercise on 25 February.

INEC announced that Plang scored 131,129 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yohanna Gotom of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

This is a big blow for the PDP which won the Plateau governorship election in March as the hope of dominating the politics in the state has not totally been met although PDP won two senatorial seats announced in February

THE WHISTLER reported that Simon Mwadkwon and Napoleon Bali, both of the PDP were announced as Senators-elect for Plateau North and Plateau South respectively during the 25 February elections that were held alongside the presidential election.

The victory of Diket brought APC at par with the opposition parties in the upper house with 62 senators-elect.

The winner was a member of the State House of Assembly, representing Pankshin North.

The INEC Returning Officer, Jimam Lar, declared that Diket polled 131,129 to defeat Gotom of the PDP who scored 127,022 votes and Garba Pwul, of the Labour Party who scored 36,510.

He declared that, “Diket Plang, having scored the highest votes at the election and having satisfied the requirements of the law has been declared the winner of the Plateau State Central Senatorial Zone.”